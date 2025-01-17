Thompson becomes first female Irish Premiership referee

Louise Thompson from Maguiresbridge made history on Saturday by becoming the first female referee in the Irish Premiership.

By Patrick McKiernan

History-maker Louise Thompson wants to make refereeing in the Irish Premiership the norm for her and the Fermanagh whistler wants to encourage more females in the country to “give it a go” if they’re considering making a career in officiating.

On Saturday she became the first woman to referee a match in the men’s Irish Premiership, overseeing a 5-1 away win for Dungannon Swifts against Crusaders at Seaview.

Advertisement

After the highly anticipated landmark game for Thomspon, she said all pre-match nerves vanished when it was kick-off time.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0