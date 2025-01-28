Renowned classical trio to return to Enniskillen

THE INTERNATIONALLY acclaimed Fidelio Trio are set to join Music in Fermanagh at St. Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen for an extraordinary piano trio concert.

On Tuesday (February 18), Fidelio Trio—Darragh Morgan (violin), Tim Gill (cello), and Mary Dullea (piano) will present a compelling programme that showcases the evolution of the string trio repertoire.

The concert opens with Franz Schubert’s lyrical String Trio in E-flat major, D. 929, followed by Ludwig van Beethoven’s dramatic Piano Trio in D major, Op. 70, No. 1 (“Ghost”), known for its haunting second movement.

The evening will culminate in Arnold Schoenberg’s Verklärte Nacht, Op. 4, a transformative work that bridges late Romanticism and early modernism. The Fidelio Trio, celebrated for their exceptional interpretations, have performed at prestigious venues such as London’s Wigmore Hall and Dublin’s National Concert Hall, with regular broadcasts on BBC Radio 3 and RTÉ Lyric FM.

Their upcoming performance in Enniskillen offers a rare opportunity to experience the rich emotional depth and technical brilliance of the string trio repertoire, from Schubert’s melodic warmth to Schoenberg’s innovative harmonies.

Tickets are available now and early booking is recommended for what promises to be a memorable evening of chamber music.

The evening is being presented by Music in Fermanagh, a registered charity, with support from Fermanagh/Omagh District Council.

Tickets are priced at £20, with a special rate of £5 for attendees under 25.

For tickets please visit Ardhowen.com or contact the Ardhowen Theatre Box Office at ardhowen@fermanaghomagh.com or 028 6632 5440. Tickets will also be available for purchase at St. Macartin’s Cathedral on the night (cash only).