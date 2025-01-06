+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Police investigate potential link between arson attacks

Police investigate potential link between arson attacks

Posted: 1:25 pm January 6, 2025

Police are investigating two arson attacks in Irvinestown yesterday.

Officers are also looking at a potential link between the attacks.

It was reported shortly before 6.40pm on Sunday evening, that an unknown person had forced entry to a unoccupied flat in the Fairgreen Street area and started a fire in the kitchen of the property, causing smoke damage throughout the flat.

This followed the report of an arson attack on an unoccupied caravan at Sally’s Wood in Irvinestown shortly before 2am on Sunday morning.

There were no reports of any injuries at either location.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “I would ask anyone with any information about either incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives in Enniskillen or Omagh on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1020 05/01/25 or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

