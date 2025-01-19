+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Police appeal after hit-and-run incident in Enniskillen

Posted: 11:16 am January 19, 2025

Police are appealing for information about a hit-and-run incident in Enniskillen yesterday.

It happened between 1pm and 1.40pm at the Dunnes Stores car park in the town.

A PSNI spokesperson said a car was hit during the incident.

“A grey Audi Q3 sustained damage to its rear drivers side as a result of this collision. This vehicle was parked near to the Forthill Street entrance to the car park.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference number 738 of 18/01/2025.”

