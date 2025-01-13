Pipe band honoured for world championship success

IRVINE Memorial Pipe Band were honoured for their world success at a civic reception in Townhall, Enniskillen, recently.

The world champion band, who meet twice weekly in Clabby under the direction of Pipe Major Neil Stronge and Drum Sergeant Nicky Armstrong, have been established on the pipe band circuit for some time but 2024 takes position as their most successful year.

The group were crowned All Ireland Pipe Band Champions last year in July followed with an Ulster Championship title in August.

Soon after, they travelled to Glasgow, the global home of piping, for the World Pipe Band Championship to bring home success, in a competition which saw over 7,000 pipers and drummers from approximately 204 bands and 13 countries compete in the various grades.

Speaking at the Townhall reception, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council Chair, John McClaughry said, “A World Championship title is something every piper and drummer dreams of and you achieved this dream standing on the field in Glasgow.

“I know that this would have a been a truly unforgettable experience and particularly as this was your first time to win the coveted title,” said Cllr McClaughry.

Congratulating the band’s leaders, he added, “I would like to commend Pipe Major Neil Armstrong and Drum Sergeant Nicky Armstrong for the high standard of tutoring and thank you for sharing your skills and knowledge with the members to allow them to experience this level of outstanding success.

“You have all done yourselves, your family and friends, the band, the county and the district proud.”