Patrick Treacy’s latest release celebrate Charlie’s Bar

DONAGH singer Patrick Treacy has taken another step in his music career with the release of his new single, ‘Charlie’s Bar’, inspired by the popular Enniskillen pub.

The 21-year-old, pictured above, teamed up with local country music artist Anthony McBrien for the track, which follows the recent buzz around the pub’s Christmas social media advert.

Treacy, a former St Kevin’s College pupil in Lisnaskea, has had a standout 2024 in music, highlighted by his win at the All-Ireland AFleadh in Wexford. Reflecting on his achievement, he said, “It was special to win and Aodhán too, but at his age he probably doesn’t appreciate how big it is. If you’re in the All-Ireland Fleadh, you’re a fine player.”

In addition to his success at the Fleadh, Treacy has made his mark in country music with several releases.

Treacy recorded his version of ‘Starting Out’, which he released at St Pat’s Donagh clubhouse, and his own take on the popular song and single, titled ‘The Long Way Home’. He recently headlined a Christmas Hooley at the St Pat’s Donagh clubhouse, performing alongside Tempo’s Samantha Breslin, Karl Kirkpatrick from Derrygonnelly, Paul Kelly, Hugo Duncan, and Enniskillen singer Sean Corrigan.