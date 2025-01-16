New role for Fermanagh actress Abigail Parkinson

BIG NEWS… Abigail Parkinson has confirmed she’s been selected for a new drama role.

KESH woman Abigail Parkinson is set to take another major step in her drama career as she confirms that she has “accepted a role in a production” which could see her star on our TV screens again.

The actress made her mark on our screens when she played a starring role in BBC drama ‘Hope Street’, which saw Enniskillen man Ciarán McMenamin play a key character in the series.

Ms Parkinson was cast in the role of ‘Maura Hughes’ with her character bringing plenty of comedy and good humour to the popular BBC drama series.

Widely regarded as one of the county’s top social media influencers, with a major following and audience on Instagram and TikTok, the Kesh woman is now set for another big TV gig.

“Congratulations to our client Abigail Parkinson who has just accepted a role in a production which begins filming later this month,” a statement from Shelley Lowry Talent company read.

Ms Parkinson rose to prominence when she represented Fermanagh in the Miss Northern Ireland contest.

She also recently took part in the Miss Universe Ireland beauty pageant.

Representing a number of organisations, including ‘Just Eat’, Ms Parkinson is keen to experience other opportunities, and she’s encouraging young females to put their talents to the test.

“I have a few exciting places lined up for the rest of the year, but as I do work full time alongside my own social media and extra media bits, I’ll be keeping working hard,” she said.

“I’m extremely busy. I have been fortunate enough to enjoy travelling to different cities this year, Krakow, Amsterdam, Dubai, London and Manchester.”

Ms Parkinson has recently taken part in some charity runs, including the Antrim Coast Half Marathon.

She feels it’s important for people to challenge themselves for worthwhile causes.

“I listened to my own advice and the message at the heart of this campaign. You don’t need to be amazing, you just have to show up,” Ms Parkinson said.

“A huge thank you and pinch me moment to all the amazing followers who were cheering me on.”

It has been a busy few weeks for the Kesh social media star who was the guest on the ‘Young Hunger’ podcast, where she shared her story on her career to date, to the delight of her fans and social media following.

Ms Parkinson also recently confirmed that she’s been selected as a judge on the Miss Great Britain Belfast drama show.

