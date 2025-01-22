MOT tests could be every two years instead of annually

MOT tests could only be required every two years instead of every year under new plans put forward by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

The department today launched a consultation to seek views on changing the frequency of MOT testing biennially for some private cars, motorcycles and light goods vehicles.

The consultation will run for 12-weeks from today until April 16

The first mandatory vehicle test will remain at four years for private cars and motorcycles and three years for light goods vehicles.

Minister John O’Dowd said: “This consultation presents options for MOT test frequency as well as considering road safety, environmental impact, insurance premiums, and the potential impact on the local automotive industry.

“I am conscious that modern vehicles are built to high standards, and that this in turn should mean they are more reliable and also safer on our roads, and so consideration of biennial MOT testing is timely.

“I introduced Temporary Exemption Certificates for five and seven year-old cars within specified date ranges.

“This measure, along with the recruitment of new staff and the use of overtime on Sundays and Bank Holidays, when vehicle testing is not normally conducted, means that the DVA has been able to reduce average waiting times for an MOT to 30 days on 13 January 2025.”

The Minister added: “I want to encourage everyone with an interest in this issue to respond to the consultation.

“I very much want to hear from the public, and those involved in our local automotive industry, particularly those involved in servicing vehicles.

“I also want to hear from road safety and environmental organisations. Feedback from all these groups will factor into my consideration of the way forward.”

The consultation can be accessed via Citizen Space on the NI Direct website.