Met Office issues new weather warning for Co Fermanagh
Motorists are being urged to take care on the roads.

Met Office issues new weather warning for Co Fermanagh

Posted: 1:39 pm January 6, 2025

The Met Office has issued a new weather warning.

The warning affects all six counties in the North and will be in place from 3pm today until 11am on Tuesday.

The Met Office has warned that snow and icy patches may lead to some disruption to travel.

A spokesperson said: “Rain, sleet and snow showers will continue during Monday evening and night leading to a risk of icy stretches.

“A slight covering of snow is possible in places, and perhaps up to 5cms on hills in the north and west, especially the Sperrins.

“Snow showers are expected to become more frequent across the north and west for a time this afternoon and evening.”

