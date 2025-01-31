Local firm overseeing Ulster Canal development project

THE Project Lead of the Ulster Canal is committed to overseeing the “significant and ambitious project” which could result in an increase in tourism and better environment for Fermanagh.

Paul Rogers, a long-serving Waterways Ireland employee, is tasked with overseeing the third-part of a multi-million pound development of the Ulster Canal, which will impact on the county.

The third stage of the project will see a new 10-kilometre channel created to connect Castle Saunderson and Clonfad, linking the North and South together, impacting on the Erne waterways.

Phase 2 of the Ulster Canal was recently completed by Waterways Ireland, following a €28.4 million investment in inland waterways, greenways and blueways across Ireland.

Major development was carried out to the 2.5-kilometre canal stretch from Upper Lough Erne to the International Scout Centre at Castle Saunderson, improving accessibility to the Erne system.

Waterways Ireland, which has its headquarters in Enniskillen, remains committed to the project.

“The redevelopment of the Ulster Canal is a significant and ambitious project,” Mr Rogers said.

“I’m delighted to join Waterways Ireland and take on the role of Project Lead to deliver on this most challenging phase of the works.

“Waterways Ireland is committed to building a brighter future where the waterway plays an inspirational role in the lives of the community and offers exciting opportunities for businesses.

“It is fantastic to see the benefits that the completion of the second phase has already had in the local community,” added the Project Lead of the Ulster Canal work.

Northern Ireland Minister for Infrastructure, John O’Dowd, welcomed the investment.

“I am delighted to be here to mark the completion of works on Phase 2 of the Ulster Canal restoration,” he said.

“This project brings communities together, north and south, providing opportunities for people young and old to explore our outdoor environment and experience something new.

“I want to commend Waterways Ireland, the engineers, contractors and all those involved in bringing this complex project to life.”

