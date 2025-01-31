Kesh to host this year’s Fermanagh Twelfth celebrations

THE list of venues for the Twelfth of July celebrations this summer has been announced, and this year , Kesh has been selected to host the Fermanagh festivities.

Celebrations rotate around the county each year, with Irvinestown and Enniskillen hosting over the past two years.

It has been ten years since the main county parade was held in Kesh, with thousands flocking to the village for the 2015 event.

The Fermanagh event is always a cross-border event, attracting Orange Order brethren from around the neighbouring counties of Donegal, Cavan and Leitrim joining the scores of Fermanagh districts taking part.

Further details will be announced in the coming months.

