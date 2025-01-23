Fermanagh’s Country stars heading to Ardhowen Theatre

TOP PERFORMER… Vincy Walmsley is set to headline the ‘Fermanagh’s Got Country’ roadshow at the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen.

EXCITEMENT is building at the Ardhowen Theatre as eleven of Fermanagh’s top Country music stars are set to collaborate for a major celebration of music and ‘toe-tapping magic’.

Arney singer Vincy Walmsley, who has been entertaining crowds for the best part of 30 years, has been confirmed as one of the headline acts at the ‘Fermanagh’s Got Country’ night on July 24.

Regularly performing throughout the county, Walmsley is keen to headline the local concert.

“I’m just going to keep doing what I love doing and that’s singing and entertaining people. I’ve a lot of gigs to do now around Fermanagh, Donegal, Tyrone and Armagh,” he previously told the ‘Herald.

“I had the opportunity to front a band a few years back, but I was happy with the way things were going for me. I didn’t like the idea of being away from home a lot.”

Derrylin Country music star, Anthony McBrien, is also committed to performing locally.

“I’ve been amazed to see young people at our shows, singing along to songs that are older than me,” the Fermanagh singer said recently.

“If you look out and see people tapping their feet and smiling, you know you’re doing your job.

“There’s nothing like performing in your hometown. We’re taking the audience on a major and exciting journey in over two hours, and it’s going to be something special.”

A star-studded lineup has been confirmed for the Ardhowen Theatre event including Derrygonnelly singers Rachel McConnell and Karl Kirkpatrick, who competed in ‘Glór Tíre’.

Donagh singer Patrick Treacy, who has released a number of new songs and music videos over the past few weeks, has also been named as one of the performers at the Enniskillen venue.

Local talents Thomas Maguire and Fhiona Ennis, Shaun Loughrey, ‘Country Features’, Seanie Mac, Malcolm McDowell and Irvinestown hotelier Joe Mahon will also showcase their talents.

The Ardhowen Theatre is looking forward to the upcoming event.

“Back by popular demand and following a sold-out show last year ‘Fermanagh’s Got Country’ returns for another night off blistering toe-tapping magic,” a spokesperson said.

