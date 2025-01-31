Fermanagh talents confirmed for TG4 competition

EXCITEMENT is building throughout the county as two of Fermanagh’s top Country music stars are set to go head-to-head in a bid to get their hands on the coveted ‘Glór Tíre’ trophy.

Donagh man Patrick Treacy and Bellanaleck talent Conor Owens are the latest singers to compete in the TG4 talent show, following in the footsteps of some of the county’s top stars.

Derrylin singer Anthony McBrien, Enniskillen’s John Garrity and Derrygonnelly duo, Rachel McConnell and Karl Kirkpatrick, have all tried their luck at the popular singing competition.

Ahead of season 21 of the TG4 show, which is scheduled to be broadcast on Tuesday, March 4, Patrick Treacy and Conor Owens have been selected as the local performers on the contest.

Treacy, a 21-year-old from Donagh, will be mentored by ‘The Tumbling Paddies’ on the show.

He burst onto the Country music scene following the release of his hit single ‘The Legend Joe Mahon’, which was written in dedication of the Irvinestown hotelier, going down a treat locally.

The Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann champion built on his fame by dropping his version of ‘Starting Out’, before launching his third single, ‘Charlie’s Bar’, in recent weeks.

A large crowd recently turned out to ‘Charlie’s Bar’ in Enniskillen for the recording of Treacy’s music video, which is set to drop, just before he makes his debut on the TG4 talent show.

Meanwhile, Conor Owens, pictured below, from Bellanaleck will also feature on this year’s ‘Glór Tíre’ programme.

The son of well-known local singer Tommy Owens has earned a reputation for his singing and vocal talents and he’s regularly performing at some top venues across the county.

He recently was confirmed as a headline act at a special concert at Mahon’s Hotel in Irvinestown.

The Bellanaleck man will be mentored on the show by rising Country music star David James, who recently confirmed he’s partnered up with Garrison man, John Farry.