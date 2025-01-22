Fermanagh singer Maria releases popular new single

EXCITED… Boho singer Maria Cameron has confirmed she’s to release new music this month.

BOHO singer Maria Cameron has said she “truly loves what I do” after she released her new single ‘I Waited For You’, as she aims to build and expand on her already flourishing music career.

The singer is regarded as one of the county’s top music artists. She’s regularly performing at some local venues, with her diary already filling out for gigs, functions and weddings for the year.

The recorded artist rose to prominence after she released her debut single ‘Flowers in Your Hair’ on Spotify and other music streaming services.

“I recorded some covers with Matt (McGlinn) in Omagh last year and I never got around to putting them up. I’m looking forward to releasing new music in January,” Maria told the ‘Herald.

“I am very grateful to have so many talented friends in music that feature on the recordings, Claire Brough, Damien Cullen, Matt McGlinn and Meabh Kennedy who all play so beautifully on them.”

The Cameron family are renowned locally for their musical talents, with Maria’s younger sisters, Antonia, Helena and Jamay, also keen to pursue their own singing careers.

Their love of music stems from their mother, Geraldine, who passed away in 2023, aged 50.

“Antonia and Helena are gorgeous singers and we’re encouraging Jamay to keep at the music lessons,” said Maria.

“She’s learning guitar, drums and piano and she has a real love for it.

“Our mum [Geraldine] loved us singing and playing so we are going to keep at it and hopefully made her proud. I brought the karaoke down to my granny’s at Christmas and we all enjoyed it.”

With excitement building to Maria’s upcoming releases, the future’s certainly bright for the local singer.

“I truly love what I do. I never get bored of it,” she said.

“I have got to meet some of the most talented musicians through my job and I have made the most amazing friends. I appreciate all of the locals who continue to support me in my music.”

‘I Waited For You’ can now be streamed on Spotify.

