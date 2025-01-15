Fermanagh mother to speak at female summit in Dublin

TIME TO TALK… Geraldine McGrath has been confirmed as one of the main speakers at the Women’s Empowerment Summit in Dublin later this month.

A LOCAL mother has said she’s “truly honoured and grateful” to be selected as one of the main speakers at the much-anticipated Women’s Empowerment Summit in Dublin later this month.

Enniskillen woman Geraldine McGrath has been confirmed as one of nine speakers at the major female-led workshop which will take place at The Hilton Hotel in Dublin on January 25.

“I’m truly honoured and grateful to be announced as a speaker for this powerful and uplifting event,” Ms McGrath, who runs the ‘I Am Unstoppable’ social media movement, said.

“It’s at events like this that real transformation happens, where energy shifts, minds expand, and lives are forever changed. I can’t wait to share, connect, and witness the magic that unfolds.”

The motivational speakers recognises that many people are unsure of what lies ahead in 2025 but she’s encouraging residents, and especially local females, to be positive and upbeat.

“As 2024 comes to an end, it’s easy to feel the pressure to have everything planned, every goal set, and every piece of your life perfectly aligned for 2025,” the mother said.

“Growth is messy. Transformation doesn’t happen in a straight line. The most powerful thing you can do is honour how far you’ve come and take one step forward.

“2025 will unfold exactly as it’s meant to, and the magic lies in your willingness to keep going, even if you’re unsure of the destination,” added Ms McGrath.

