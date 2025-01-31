Fermanagh man John Garrity’s new cover goes viral

LOCAL singer John Garrity said he was delighted to showcase a “great song” about Ireland’s contribution to helping other countries as he went viral on social media for his latest release.

The Enniskillen man, who has established himself as one of the top singers in the North, has been circulating on social media as his fans have fallen in love with his take on a classic song.

Garrity recently dropped his version of ‘Building Up And Tearing England Down’, a song which was released and made famous by ‘The Dubliners’, when they recorded the single back in 1998.

The song recalls how Irish immigrants played a key role in the development of England and the various construction works and projects that took place in London and throughout the country.

Garrity’s huge fan base have reacted well to his single, with over 10,000 streams on Facebook.

“It’s a great song about the Irish building London,” the Enniskillen singer posted on social media.

It has been a busy time for the ‘Belfast Busker’ who was confirmed as a headline performer at a major music festival in Germany, which attracted hundreds for the ‘Irish Christmas Festival’.

Garrity, who recently collaborated with Liverpool Football Club legend Robbie Fowler during his visit to the North, is committed to busking on the streets of Belfast and across Ireland.

“I’ve met a lot of great people and done well out of it,” Garrity told the ‘Herald.

“We went through Covid during that time and I’ve got to do some great gigs here (in Ireland) and travelling in Dubai, Thailand, Las Vegas and numerous weddings in Spain, Italy and France.

“Belfast is going through a bit of a time tough, with the anti-social behaviour in the city centre, but at the same time the council are pushing me out a lot more.”