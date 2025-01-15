Fermanagh man faces possessing indecent images charges

A NUMBER of charges relating to the possession of indecent child imagery have been put to a Kesh man who appeared in court.

Charles Campbell (56) from Muckross Road faces three counts of possessing indecent images of children along with six counts of possessing extreme pornographic images.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on June 20 last year.

Advertisement

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Campbell on continuing bail to return to court on February 10.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition