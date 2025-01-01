Fermanagh man charged with voyeurism at shopping centre

The incident is alleged to have happened at Erneside Shopping Centre on Monday. Pic: Googlemaps

by Alan Rodgers

A MAN from South Fermanagh has been released on bail of £300 charged in relation to a report of suspicious activity in the vicinity of the toilets at the Erneside Shopping Centre in Enniskillen on December 30.

Patrick Mulligan (58) appeared via videolink at a special sitting of Dungannon Magistrates Court today.

He is charged on December 30 he observed another doing a private act without consent.

The PSNI said that they could connect him to the charge and he was remanded to appear again at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on next Monday, January 6.

The court was told by a police officer that Mulligan was standing near the alleged injured party for a few minutes prior to the incident.

He then followed the teenage boy into the area, and was allegedly observed on his hands and knees looking at the 14 year-old, who was in the shopping centre with friends.

A PSNI officer said subsequent video footage showed Patrick Mulligan being ‘challenged’ by security staff outside the Ernside Shopping Centre.

A video of this was uploaded subsequently to social media and had generated significant public attention and interest.

The defendant was arrested on December 31 at his home address on suspicion of voyeurism.

The officer added that the defendant had made full admissions, but that the police were objecting to bail on the grounds of concerns for Mulligan’s safety as he is known in the area.

It was stated that police feel that the defendant is ‘at risk’ if he gets bail to his home address, and that there was a potential risk of public disorder.

Defence solicitor, Myles McManus, said that Mulligan has no previous convictions. He said that his client would be remanded in custody because police could not guarantee his safety as he lived a considerable distance away from the nearest PSNI station.

Mr McManus added that if that was to be the case, then Mulligan would be remanded in custody for something entirely beyond his control. He added that his client was someone with a clear record, and that police were not stating that there was a risk of further offending.

He added that it seemed ‘bizarre’ that police were going to remanded the man in custody because they could not protect him and police the situation.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan, granted Mulligan bail to reside at his home address. He imposed conditions including that the alleged defendant does not enter the Erneside Shopping Centre, or have any contact with the complainant.