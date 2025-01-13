Fermanagh fitness trainer’s top tips for the new year

A LOCAL fitness expert has urged Fermanagh people to ‘start small and create good habits’ as they aim to lead healthier lifestyles as part of their New Year’s resolutions.

Many of us are seeking ways to improve our health, but personal trainer Leanne McElroy, pictured below, acknowledges the challenge can feel overwhelming.

“My advice would be not to go all in at the very beginning. Start small and create good habits and routine,” the Enniskillen woman told the ‘Herald.

“Setting realistic goals for the year, six months, or even two months is a great way to start. What’s important is to stay consistent with whatever you decide.”

Ms McElroy suggested simple changes like increasing gym activity, drinking more water, and improving sleep routines as manageable ways to boost health.

“It’s important not to put pressure on yourself by making too many changes at once. Small steps lead to a more sustainable lifestyle,” she said.

“Making better food choices and fueling your body with nutrients will also positively affect mood, energy levels, and physical appearance.”

Studies have shown many experience ‘gym anxiety’ or ‘gymtimidation’, feeling nervous about joining a gym.

However, McElroy has encouraged people to attend classes while emphasising the benefits of regular exercise.

“I find classes a great way to exercise whether you’re just starting or have been training for years. You’re surrounded by like-minded people with similar goals,” she said. “You make new friends, and most gyms hold regular social events.”

She also highlighted exercise as a tool to improve both physical and mental health.

“Mental health issues are on the rise, especially among young people, and I cannot recommend exercise enough to overcome these difficulties,” she said.

“It doesn’t have to mean joining a gym. Fermanagh has all sorts of groups for people of all ages who meet weekly. I highly encourage people to step out of their comfort zones and try something new.”