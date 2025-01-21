Fermanagh families enjoy trip of a lifetime to Lapland

THREE Fermanagh children battling life-threatening and life-limiting conditions enjoyed a trip of a lifetime to Lapland.

The Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT) recently embarked on its much-anticipated annual trip to Lapland.

It marked the charity’s 16th year of creating magical moments for children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions. Over the years, NICLT has brought the wonder of Lapland to over 1,700 children, with only two interruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This annual trip provides unforgettable experiences that bring joy, respite, and cherished memories to children and their families facing some of life’s toughest challenges.

Departing from Belfast International Airport, the trip was made possible by the generous contributions of TUI, Belfast International Airport, Swissport, Santa Park, Wild Nordic in Rovaniemi and an exceptional team of healthcare professionals and volunteers.

The children, accompanied by a parent or carer, travelled to Rovaniemi, the official hometown of Santa Claus on the Arctic Circle. There, they enjoyed an enchanting day filled with reindeer and husky rides, mini skidoo adventures, magic sleigh rides, snowmobile safaris, and a magical meeting with Santa Claus himself.

Grace Foster and daughter Joanna (5) from Derrylin, Colleen Convie and son James (8) from Coa and Chloe Gallagher and son Jack (4) from Lisnaskea all went on the trip.

Colin Barkley, Chairman of NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust, said, “There is no greater Christmas gift than bringing joy to children living with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions. This trip allows families to escape their daily challenges, offering a day of magic, support, and unforgettable memories.

“Our deepest thanks go to TUI, Belfast International Airport, Swissport, Santa Park, Wild Nordic, The Choir Studio from Newry and the countless volunteers and supporters who make this trip possible. Without their dedication, none of this would be achievable.”

