Fermanagh doctor opens up on jail ordeal in new book

TELLING HIS STORY… Dr Patrick Treacy has released a new book titled ‘Don’t Give Up On Your Dreams’

LOCAL doctor Patrick Treacy is urging people to “recognise the resilience within themselves” as he prepares to celebrate 25 years since he was released from a Saddam Hussein jail in Iraq.

The world renowned professor from Garrison has spoken publicly about his ordeal in a new book titled ‘Don’t Give Up On Your Dreams’, which reveals the time he spent in the prison in 1991.

Dr Treacy was working in Baghdad where he was treating people at the Ibn Al Bitar Hospital for the severe effects of chemical attacks. He went in search of what caused the sudden attacks.

The Garrison man was taken captive by Saddam Hussein’s forces after he was caught taking photographs, while wearing Kurdish dress. He spent five days in prison, fearing for his life.

“My hope in sharing these stories is to inspire readers to recognise the resilience within themselves,” Dr Treacy, a former pupil at St Michael’s College in Enniskillen, told the ‘Herald.

“Life’s challenges can seem overwhelming in the moment, but I want to show that even the darkest times can serve as stepping stones toward growth and purpose.

“I wanted readers to see that adversity, while painful, can teach us invaluable lessons about persistence, empathy, and the strength of the human spirit,” the Fermanagh man added.

Dr Treacy, who was a close friend of pop icon Michael Jackson, feels that by telling his story of how he found strength to survive in an Iraqi prison, will inspire others in similar circumstances.

“My advice would be to hold onto hope and to trust in your own resilience,” Dr Treacy said.

“Challenges often seem insurmountable because we face them in the moment, but looking back, you’ll realize that each obstacle is an opportunity to grow stronger and wiser.”

