Fermanagh band The Tumbling Paddies release new album

READY TO ROCK… The Tumbling Paddies have released a new album ‘Graffy Sessions’ as they prepare for a major tour of Australia, America and Canada in 2025.

The Tumbling Paddies have taken another major step forward in their music career by releasing a new seven-track album.

The six-man band launched ‘Graffy Sessions’ on Christmas Day to the delight of their fans, opting for a unique twist to their music.

Featuring songs like ‘The Bare Necessities’ and ‘Ramblin’ Man’, the band are keen to show they can perform across genres as they prepare for an action-packed tour of Australia.

“We’re really happy with the new album, and thankfully it seems to have gone down well with our fans too, which is the most important thing,” percussionist John McCann told the ‘Herald’.

“We’ve been keen to produce some new music, maybe something that’s a little bit different to what we’ve launched before, but we’re happy with how it turned out.”

It’s set to be a busy 2025 for The Tumbling Paddies, who confirmed they’ll be celebrating St Patrick’s Day in Australia, with shows scheduled in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth.

The Fermanagh group will also perform gigs in America, starting in Newfoundland on August 13, with other dates confirmed for New York and Boston.

The Coa drummer feels the band has a lot to look forward to over the next 12 months.

“We’re super excited for the coming year,” John said.

“We have a massive year coming up between our tour of America and Canada, heading to Australia for a few big gigs, and some new music on the way as well. It’s going to be exciting.”

