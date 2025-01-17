Fermanagh acts to collab at Leitrim festival

COUNTRY star Derek Ryan and local folk band The Tumbling Paddies are getting ready for a special collaboration when they join forces at the hugely popular ‘Cowboys and Heroes’ festival.

The festival, which is held at Drumcoura in Leitrim, is one of the biggest outdoor music events in Ireland and it’s set to kick off on May 30.

There’s going to be plenty of local flavour, as the countdown to the festival begins.

Carlow singer, Derek Ryan, who now lives in Enniskillen, has been confirmed as a headline act.

He will be joined at the festival by local band ‘The Tumbling Paddies’, as well as the likes of Jimmy Buckley, Una Healy, Robert Mizzell and Pettigo Country music singer Paul Kelly.

Ryan has formed a strong friendship with ‘The Tumbling Paddies’. He has written a number of top tracks for the local band, including ‘The Way I Am’, which was key to the band’s early success.

Speaking after the ‘Farmer’s Bash’ in Ormeau Park, Ryan shared his thoughts on music festivals.

“A festival would blow you away. It would take your breath away,” Ryan said. “The feeling and the energy from the crowd is unbelievable. I think everybody always aims to perform in an arena.”

Ryan is also in the midst of his action-packed tour of Ireland. He recently sold out the Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen.