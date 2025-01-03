Enniskillen bomb survivor recognised in New Year Honour

NATHAN Chambers, a British Red Cross volunteer from Enniskillen, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the New Year Honours List 2025 for more than 25 years of service to his community.

Nathan’s journey into first aid began after he was injured in the 1987 Enniskillen bomb at the age of 14, sparking a lifelong commitment to helping others.

Nathan, 52, an emergency response (ER) volunteer, joined the Red Cross in 1997 and has spent decades attending callouts to people affected by flood, fire, accidents and bad weather.

“I thought it was a letter about jury service,” says Nathan of the New Year Honour award. “I got an official-looking letter and my wife said, ‘I bet you have to do jury service over Christmas.’ I couldn’t believe it when I realised what the letter was really about.”

Nathan, who works as an Ambulance Care Attendant for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, first trained in first aid in his 20s with the British Red Cross.

“The instructor gave me the idea to become a volunteer and I’ve loved doing it ever since. I’m now an Emergency Response Volunteer and Group Leader. I try to lead by example and go to as many callouts myself as I can.

“It is a real honour to be able to help someone when they are in crisis. To provide basic supplies, or be someone they can talk to, can make all the difference when people are in need. I remember a callout on New Year’s Eve a few years ago when a family lost their home and all their belongings in a fire. They were left with nothing. They were so grateful for the support we were able to offer them. That’s what makes volunteering worthwhile.”

Nathan says the BEM medal will top off a memorable year for him. “My wife Louise is also a British Red Cross volunteer. We got married in March, and now I’ve been awarded a New Year’s Honour. It’s been quite a year.”

‘Exceptional ambassador’

British Red Cross chief executive Béatrice Butsana-Sita said, “Nathan is an exceptional ambassador for the British Red Cross and a fantastic example of the brilliant staff and volunteers that support our vital work.

“For decades he has worked as an Emergency Responder on top of his full-time job with Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“He is a true humanitarian, giving up his time to support vulnerable people when they need it most and is always ready to respond to people in crisis across Northern Ireland. We are incredibly lucky to have him on the team.

“I am delighted to see Nathan honoured in this way and I would like to pass on my congratulations on this richly-deserved honour and thank him for his continued passion for helping to make a difference.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007