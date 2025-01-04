Drugs and cash seized during police raid in Enniskillen

A man has been charged after drugs and a large amount of money were found during a police raid in Enniskillen last night.

The PSNI said members of its District Support Team carried out a premises search in the Enniskillen town area by virtue of warrant.

“During a search of the address we located a quantity of suspected Class A and B controlled drugs along with a large quantity of cash.

“A male was arrested for numerous drug offences which included Possession of a Class A Controlled Drug With Intent to Supply.

“The male has since been charged for 7 separate drug offences and remanded into custody.”

The police spokesperson said the operation means four people in the Enniskillen area have been charged with drug offences in the last few weeks.

“DST will continue to proactively target drug suppliers in Fermanagh and Omagh,” added the spokesperson.