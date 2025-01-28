Council confirms new Irish language festival

GAEILGEOIRS and Irish language speakers are preparing for a major 17-day festival of culture and heritage with a number of events planned and set to take place during the major celebration.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council launched a grant scheme ‘Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia’ where groups could apply for financial help to organise an Irish language related event.

“’Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia’ is an international celebration of the Irish language through arts, culture and creativity which runs annually from 1-17 March,” a Council statement read.

“It sees voluntary and community groups, local authorities, schools, libraries, and music, sports, arts and culture organisations deliver Irish language events and activities in their local areas.”

The Council hopes that the event will encourage local Irish speakers to promote their talents.

“The festival provides an opportunity to enjoy the Irish language,” a spokesperson said.

“This event or activity will celebrate a townland, village, town or community’s culture.

“It might be a performance, demonstration, display of work, mini festival, exhibition, talent competition, open mic night or take many other forms.”

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has remained committed to its promotion of the Irish language, ring-fencing £150,000 for the development of dual language road signs.

The decision was met with some frustration by local councillors.

“In a cost-of-living crisis, £150,000 per annum for two years in this current time is a lot of money,” said Ulster Unionist Party councillor, Victor Warrington.

“I’m sure we’re all aware of the negative media coverage we took on the cancelling of the [funding for Halloween] fireworks over the last couple of weeks.

“To be spending £150,000 – minimum, I would say – on signages, which a lot of people don’t want, is purely, in our opinion, a waste of money.”

Meanwhile, a number of local GAA clubs, including Derrylin and Belnaleck, were recognised for their contribution to Irish language at a major celebration at Croke Park.