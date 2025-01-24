Claudia Buckley to headline Enniskillen gig

HEADLINE… Claudia Buckley has confirmed she’s set to appear at the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen.

ONE of Ireland’s top Country stars are preparing for what’s expected to be a sold-out concert at the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen, weeks after she recorded a local music video.

Claudia Buckley, daughter of Country sensation Jimmy Buckley, has firmly established herself as one of the top local talents on the island, regularly heading gigs and shows across the country.

She recently confirmed she’s stopping off at the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen later this year.

“Fresh off winning Female Entertainer of the Year at the Celtic TV Music Awards, Claudia Buckley is bringing her incredible energy and talent to stages across Ireland,” a spokesperson said.

“With multiple Number One country hits and her self-penned single ‘Honey Bee’ breaking into the Irish pop charts, Claudia’s unique blend of traditional country has captured hearts everywhere.

“Galway-based and steeped in country music, Claudia has toured across Ireland, the UK, and beyond. Now, with her second studio album out, she’s ready to perform many of her hits.”

The 25-year-old has formed a number of connections and links to Fermanagh recently.

She stopped off in ‘Charlie’s Bar’ in Enniskillen for the recording of a music video for her recently released single titled ‘Walkin’, Talkin’, Cryin’, Barely Beatin’, Broken Heart.’

She also mentored Derrygonnelly man Karl Kirkpatrick on TG4 talent show ‘Glór Tíre’.

“Jimmy [Buckley] rang me to see if I’d go onto ‘Glór Tíre’ with his daughter, Claudia, and you couldn’t ask for anything better than that,” Kirkpatrick told the ‘Herald.

“Jimmy and Claudia Buckley brought me out to different gigs around the country, and they tried to promote it as best as they could. They were definitely more than good to me.”

Claudia Buckley will bring her much-anticipated tour to the Ardhowen Theatre on November 28.

She’ll also be appearing as part of the ‘A Night at The Opry’ roadshow on May 1.

