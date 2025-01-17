Burns had ‘reservations’ over Gallagher’s Naas appointment

GAA President Jarlath Burns said he wanted to let Naas “know the reservations” that he had about them appointing Rory Gallagher as coach.

It was recently reported that the GAA President had emailed the Kildare club with his concerns after it was revealed that the Belleek man was set to be part of the club’s coaching team for 2025.

In a dramatic U-turn, Naas later revealed that Mr Gallagher would not be involved with their club.

Speaking on The Late Late Show GAA special on RTE One tonight (Friday), Mr Burns said he felt an obligation to have his say on the matter.

“I made it clear when I became president that I wouldn’t be a hands-off president,” the GAA President said on The Late Late Show.

“I did take the opportunity to contact Naas and let them know the reservations that I had.

“Given the values and principles that we have in the GAA, which are very important to us.”

Mr Gallagher’s wife Nicola made a number of serious domestic violence claims against her husband on social media.

The GAA President said he doesn’t ’bear any ill-will’ against Mr Gallagher.

“I don’t bear any ill-will against anybody. I hope that he doesn’t (proceed with legal action),” said Mr Burns.

“But I can’t retract anything I have said in good faith in a private email to a club.

”And I don’t say that with any sense of ebullience or determination or ‘bring it on’.”

The former Fermanagh manager, who stepped down as Derry boss, released a statement through his legal team where he said that he is considering taking ‘legal action’ against the GAA President.