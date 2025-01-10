Ardhowen Theatre announces exciting programme of events

THE Ardhowen Theatre has unveiled a packed programme of events for January 2025, including music celebrations, pantomimes, opera workshops, and yoga classes.

The month kicked on Saturday past off with a special concert celebrating the success of Fermanagh Comhaltas musicians during the 2024 Fleadhanna. Finalists from County, Ulster, and All-Ireland Fleadhs took to the stage to showcase Fermanagh’s rich musical heritage.

The Lakeland Players return with the family-favourite Aladdin, opening Thursday, January 9 at 7.30pm. The show promises comedy, music, and dance, featuring beloved characters like Princess Jasmine and the magic genie.

Performances run nightly at 7.30pm, with matinees on January 11, 12, and 18 at 2.30pm.

A relaxed performance will take place on Tuesday, January 14, designed for audiences with autism, sensory needs, or learning disabilities. Adaptations include lower sound levels, slower flashing lights, reduced surprises, and a chill-out area outside the auditorium.

Ulster Youth Opera returns with workshops for young people focusing on opera, acting, and movement skills.

Classes are available for ages 8–13 at 5pm and 14–18 at 7pm, helping participants build confidence and stage presence.

Yoga with Cathy McManus starts on Monday, January 20 at 10am. Suitable for beginners and experienced participants, the classes aim to relieve stress and improve posture. Sessions run weekly until February 10, with drop-in tickets also available.

robert mizzell

Meanwhile, country music fans are in for a special treat later this year after it was confirmed that the hugely popular and award-winning Robert Mizzell is set to make an appearance at the Ardhowen Theatre.

The Enniskillen venue revealed the American country star will take to the stage on March 20 where’ll he perform some of the top tracks which have saw him excel for the over three decades.

“Robert has made Ireland his home for over 30 years. He served his apprenticeship in Country music since he first arrived here, and is now a top Country artist in Ireland and the UK,” they said.

“He has released 14 solo studio albums and 2 full length DVDs to date, and is constantly touring Ireland and the UK with his band ‘The Country Kings’.”

The 53-year-old from Louisiana has established himself as one of the top Country stars, performing on his own and alongside Jimmy Buckley and Patrick Feeney in ‘The Three Amigos’.

The Ardhowen Theatre is expected to be a sell-out for the upcoming concert.

The complete schedule of events can be found at www.ardhowen.com. Updates are also available via the theatre’s Facebook page @ardhowentheatre, or by contacting the team at ardhowen@fermanaghomagh.com.