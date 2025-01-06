+44 (0)28 6632 2066
A Christmas tale at Killadeas

Posted: 9:46 am January 6, 2025

MEMBERS and staff at Killadeas Day Care Centre and the Fermanagh Fun Farm recently teamed up for a special performance of well-known play ‘Christmas Past, Present and Future’.
The shows took place in the large animal shed at Fermanagh Fun Farm, with the rescue ponies, horses and donkeys all contributing to this unique atmosphere of the festive performance.
The Church of Ireland Lisbellaw Choir sang at all three shows and Ballyreagh and St Mary’s Silver Bands also performed each night to the delight of the large crowd in attendance.
Alan Potters, general manager at the Fermanagh Fun Farm, secured the support of local drama teacher Tracey Kernaghan who wrote and penned the Christmas play.
The costumes, instruments and props were made by the service users and staff at Killadeas Day Centre, with soloist performances from Shannon McPhillips and Tony Woods.

