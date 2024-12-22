Vital telephone befriending service receives £2,000 grant

A VITAL telephone befriending service in Fermanagh has been awarded a £2,000 grant from the AXA Local Community Awards Fund to support its work in combating loneliness and isolation.

Connect Fermanagh provides regular phone calls offering companionship, a listening ear, and vital social interaction to individuals across the community.

The grant, awarded in partnership with Community Foundation Ireland, will help cover activity costs, enabling the service to sustain and expand its programmes.

The service is especially important during the colder months, as shorter days often amplify feelings of loneliness. Connect Fermanagh continues to see rising demand for its support, highlighting the ongoing need for more volunteers to ensure everyone in the community has someone to talk to.

Aoife McGrade, Connect Fermanagh’s co-ordinator, expressed her gratitude for the funding:

“We are delighted to receive this grant from the AXA Local Community Awards Fund. It will make a significant difference to the continuation of our service, allowing us to reach even more people in Fermanagh who need support.

“Loneliness can have a profound impact on mental and physical wellbeing, and this funding will help us ensure that no one feels forgotten or alone.”

The grant provides a much-needed boost to the service’s resources, ensuring it can continue making a positive difference in the lives of many.

For more information about Connect Fermanagh or to get involved, visit www.connectfermanagh.org or call 028 66 320 230.

