Sowing togetherness this festive season in Irvinestown

By Niamh McGovern

The ARC Healthy Living Centre in Irvinestown is growing more than just plants with its recently established gardening club, designed to bring people together and improve overall well-being.

Meeting every Tuesday, the group is part of the ‘Green Gym Project’ and is led by Karley Wauchope from Conservation Volunteers. Launched around September time, the club currently has around ten members and is actively seeking more participants to join in its mission of community engagement and skill-building.

Members have been spending their time outdoors planting bulbs and harvesting seeds in preparation for spring.

However, on a recent visit by the Fermanagh Herald, the group enjoyed a special festive event, crafting willow wreaths. Gwen McCutcheon, a gardening mentor who has worked with the ARC for six years said, “We have such a variety of characters who come along, and we’re out here in the garden rain or shine.”

Gesturing towards a group of people happily wrestling with their respective willow wreaths, she continued, “These ladies and gentlemen are hardy, and the weather doesn’t seem to put anybody off!”

Gwen also praised the club’s ability to bring people together and tackle issues such as loneliness. “There are so many benefits – physical, mental, and social.

“Everyone is here for different reasons, so it’s great that they can just get together and enjoy the laughter and fun… each bringing something unique to the group.”

Members Mary Kelly and Denise Browne spoke of how the club has positively impacted their lives.

Mary, 72, joined the group around six weeks ago in an attempt to combat social isolation and have some fun.

“I don’t want loneliness to set in because that could come very easily,” admitted the Irvinestown woman, who also attends a local walking group every Thursday.

“I live alone because my husband has dementia and is in a home now, so it’s great for me to get out of the house and go to the gardening group.

“Watching the plants grow is wonderful,” she added, with a beaming smile. “We have been outside gardening every week, planting seeds, and everything is coming up mighty well!”

Denise, a retired schoolteacher, has been with the group since its inception and praised the group for helping to ease her into the slower pace of retirement.

“I have been coming to the group for quite a while now and it’s a great social outlet,” said the retired school teacher, who taught at the Christian Brothers Grammar School in Omagh for 24 years.

