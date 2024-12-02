Sinead Quinn stars at Bawnacre birthday celebration

FORMER Fame Academy runner-up Sinead Quinn rolled back the years in style when she returned to her hometown of Irvinestown recently to celebrate 40 years of the Bawnacre Centre.

The mother-of-three, who finished second in the 2002 competition which was presented by husband and wife, Patrick Kielty and Cat Deely, headlined a major celebration concert in Irvinestown.

Country music singer John Glen also performed on the night, alongside local artists Eleanor Farry, Robert Pearson, Georgia McCusker, Erin Keane and Brian Og Tolan, to the delight of the crowd.

Ms Quinn, who now lives in England, won 2.5 million of the 6.5 million votes cast in ‘Fame Academy’ in 2002, with her single ‘I Can’t Break Down’ reaching number two on the UK charts.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council recently celebrated 40 years of the Bawnacre Centre, with the Irvinestown venue planning to mark the milestone with a charity football game later this year.