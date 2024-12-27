Sadness at death of well-known Enniskillen businessman

THE Enniskillen and wider Fermanagh community has been left saddened following the death of Ronan O’Hare, a well-known and respected businessman in the town.

Mr O’Hare, who formerly owned Pat’s Bar in Enniskillen, passed away last night (Thursday, December 26) following a battle with illness.

Funeral details are still to be confirmed.

