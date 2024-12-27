Roslea’s Mairead tackles doubts to shine as Shania

Roslea native Mairead Rooney has become one of Ireland’s top Shania Twain tribute acts, but her journey to success wasn’t easy.

The mother-of-two has battled imposter syndrome for much of her life – a condition that causes persistent self-doubt and manifests in different ways for different people.

It was through her love of singing and music that Mairead overcame her mental health challenges.

“I didn’t have any formal qualifications and felt I wasn’t good enough to sing or be a performer,” she said. “But if you’re good enough to sing songs people want to listen to, you don’t need to have gone to university. Just look at Adele and Celine Dion.”

Born in Roslea, Mairead relocated to Newtownabbey with her family. Making friends was difficult, but she found solace in music. Her father, Gerard Rooney, was a well-known singer who performed in pubs and bars.

“When I was 17, I heard music coming from a pub in Belfast, and I knew it was my dad. I went in and stood behind him. We started harmonising, and that was the start of it,” she recalled.

Mairead’s love of music blossomed, especially her admiration for Canadian country star Shania Twain, who rose to fame in the 1990s.

“I first heard Shania while working in a restaurant in Belfast at 16. Her songs were on a compilation album, and I wore her album out, knowing every song from start to finish,” Mairead said.

Inspired by Twain’s music, Mairead began to model her performances after the star. Over the past 15 years, she’s built her tribute act, headlining shows across Ireland.

“For a while, I didn’t realise how big Shania’s fanbase was and that I had something to offer. Once I put a band together, I invested in proper costumes and really committed to it,” she said.

Now, Mairead is preparing for one of her biggest performances yet at the Killyhevlin Hotel on December 27, where she’ll deliver Shania’s greatest hits alongside festive classics.

“I can’t wait – it’s going to be a fantastic night,” she said. “I’ve got cousins coming from Roslea, family from Enniskillen – it’ll feel like a homecoming.”

Encouraging others to follow their dreams, Mairead said, “If you have the ability, put yourself out there. With Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, you never know who’s watching. You’ll face rejection, but keep striving.”

Balancing her career and family life hasn’t been easy, but with her husband’s support, Mairead has made it work.

“When the kids were younger, it was harder, but I have a great support network. My husband works during the week, and if I’m away at weekends, he’s there for the kids. It’s a balancing act, but it works,” she said.

Mairead continues to dream big, hoping one day to share the stage with her idol.

“We saw Shania perform in Dublin and Belfast last year – she was phenomenal. If she ever asked me to sing with her, I’d die. My life would be made,” she laughed.