People to be asked their views on history of Fermanagh

Enniskillen Castle is an important part of the Fermanagh's heritage.

People in Co Fermanagh are to be given a say on how the county’s history can be preserved and developed.

Fermanagh & Omagh District Council’s Draft Heritage Plan 2025-2030 will go out to public consultation at the beginning of next year.

The plan aims to preserve, promote and celebrate the district’s cultural, natural, and built heritage.

It has been developed internally over the past twelve months through talks with council departments and external stakeholders.

The 12-week consultation about the plan will begin on January 20 next year and continue until April 14.

The consultation is expected to be signed off tonight at a meeting of the council’s Regeneration and Community Committee.

A council spokesperson said the public consultation will gather input from community members, heritage groups, education providers, and other stakeholders.

“The consultation will include both online and in-person opportunities for feedback.

“Online feedback will be accessible through the council’s website and social media platforms, with a webinar-style video, complete with subtitles, to further improve accessibility.

“In-person engagement will involve four sessions held at various community and heritage venues to reach residents, groups, and organisations directly.

“Additionally, educational institutions will be consulted to align heritage education programmes with curriculum outcomes.”