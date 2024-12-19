Nathan Carter confirms UK tour dates

COUNTRY music star Nathan Carter is set to step out into one of his biggest tours to date as he aims to sell out top venues, theatres and stadiums across the water over the next few months.

The Liverpudlian, who lives in Bellanaleck, is preparing to bring his award-winning concert tour to the UK when he kicks off his 2025 campaign at Weston-Super-Mare on March 13.

It has been confirmed that Carter’s tour will run right the way through to October, with the country music star leading gigs in Manchester, Glasgow, Inverness, London and Northampton.

Carter truly embraced the festive fever recently when he launched his 15-track album, titled ‘Crazy Christmas’, in which he puts his unique twist on some well-known songs.

The Bellanaleck man also teamed up with Una Healy, who rose to fame as a member of popular pop group ‘The Saturdays’, on the release of a special single, titled ‘Mistletoe And Wine’.

Carter has recently turned his attention to the commercial and business industry when he released his new fashion line, ‘Carter Clothing’.

The singer has confirmed a number of big shows over Christmas. He’ll be performing at the Radison Blue Hotel in Sligo on December 27, before heading to Mullingar for a concert on December 29.

