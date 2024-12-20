Lisnaskea teacher releases heartwarming Christmas book

By Niamh McGovern

LISNASKEA teacher Catrina McDermott has written a touching book aimed at bringing comfort to people who are feeling low.

Her new release, ‘The Christmas Prayer’, was launched recently with the hope of uplifting readers of all ages.

Speaking with the Fermanagh Herald, Catrina said she has always had a passion for writing.

She previously released ‘Santa Are You Out There’, with plans for more books to follow in the coming months.

Catrina explained the inspiration behind her latest work: “I’ve noticed, especially around Christmas time, that many people feel very lonely. It’s so sad because older people in particular can sometimes be neglected. I thought to myself, I’m going to write this book for those who feel down at Christmas, to give them a bit of a lift.”

The Christmas Prayer is a tender, heart-warming tale that follows a young girl who, despite being surrounded by festive cheer, feels a deep sadness on Christmas Day.

But as she turns to the baby Jesus lying in the crib beside her, she thinks ‘I have nothing else to lose’ and says a prayer.

Catrina, who wrote the book in just a few days, said she always wanted to write a story of this nature, but teaching often kept her too busy.

“I kept getting the urge to help others, and that was the encouragement I needed to sit down and write. When I saw the cover for the first time, I was moved.”

She hopes the book will reach a wide audience, as it’s suitable for a range of readers.

“I want more people to be aware that this book is out there. It’s suitable for all ages, and I’ve included words of encouragement at the back that readers can carry with them for comfort.”

