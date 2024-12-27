Kinawley gears up for star-studded ‘Keeping it Country’

A LARGE crowd is expected to gather at the Kinawley Community Centre on Friday, December 27, for the highly anticipated ‘Keeping it Country’ show, headlined by the award-winning Mick Flavin.

The 75-year-old country music legend from Longford, who has been entertaining fans since the early 1980s, will make his much-anticipated return to the venue, where he has performed numerous times over the years.

Joining Flavin on stage is Derrygonnelly’s rising star Karl Kirkpatrick, fresh off his appearance as a finalist on TG4’s talent show Glór Tíre.

Speaking about his experience on the show, Kirkpatrick expressed gratitude for the mentorship of Jimmy and Claudia Buckley. “You couldn’t ask for anything better,” he said. “They brought me to gigs around the country and promoted me as best as they could. They were more than good to me.”

The evening will also feature performances by local favourites Brian Kerrigan and Brendan Jermyn, rounding out a star-studded lineup guaranteed to delight Country music fans.

The Kinawley Community Centre has been buzzing with activity recently, hosting a successful Christmas buffet event featuring Donagh singer Patrick Treacy and well-known performer Joe Moore, who entertained the crowd with his hit songs. Guests enjoyed a festive spread provided by Florencecourt-based Tully Mill Restaurant.