Fermanagh’s Daniel honoured for Worldskills achievement

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council recently hosted a reception at Enniskillen’s Townhall to celebrate the incredible achievement of local talent, Daniel Knox, who was awarded a Medallion of Excellence at the prestigious Worldskills competition.

Daniel, who studied at South West College, embarked on his journey to global recognition through an apprenticeship with GP Electrical and Security Ltd. His skills were first recognised by his tutor and South West College, leading him to enter the inter-college skills competition. This initial success paved the way for his selection to the Worldskills UK Team.

Council chair John McClaughry praised Daniel’s dedication and the support that made his achievement possible.

“Daniel’s success is a testament to his hard work and commitment to learning and improving his craft. It also reflects the excellent opportunities provided by South West College and local businesses like GP Electrical and Security Ltd. We are proud to have such talented young people in our district,” he said.

Daniel’s journey took him to Abu Dhabi and Poland, where he competed in Euroskills and was recognised for reaching the European Standard in Electrical Installation. He continued his success in 2024, competing at the Worldskills competition in Lyon, which saw over 1,500 young professionals from 69 countries compete in front of 250,000 spectators.

“Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has long been committed to supporting young people’s development, and the recognition of Daniel Knox highlights the importance of education and apprenticeship opportunities,” continued Mr McClaughry.