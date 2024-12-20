Fermanagh to honour Fleadh winners

Excitement is building at the Ardhowen Theatre ahead of an action-packed Christmas schedule featuring some of the county’s finest traditional musicians and entertainers.

A large crowd is expected on Saturday, January 4, for a local Comhaltas celebration to honour recent All-Ireland Fleadh winners, Patrick Treacy and Aodhan O’Donnell. Treacy, 21, ended his 14-year-long wait for the All-Ireland title by finishing first in the senior banjo competition at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Wexford, while O’Donnell from Roslea claimed top honours in the Button Accordion 12-15 category.

Just after Christmas, on December 27, Country music fans will be treated to the ‘Legends of American Country’ roadshow, which includes local musician Anthony McBrien. The band will perform hits from legendary Country stars such as Alan Jackson, Kenny Rogers, and Don Williams.

On Saturday, December 28, the ‘Greatest 80s Show’ will return to the Ardhowen, with a live band performing the greatest hits from the iconic 1980s era.

The popular Lakeland Players will also bring their highly anticipated pantomime ‘Aladdin’ to the Ardhowen Theatre, kicking off on January 9. The show, which runs for nine consecutive nights until January 18, promises a fun-filled experience for the whole family, featuring comedy, song and dance, and beloved characters including Princess Jasmine and the magic genie.

