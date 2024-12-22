Fermanagh talents take the stage at Disneyland

TALENTED local performers from ‘Just Stage It Academy’ made their mark at Disneyland Paris earlier this month, as they had the incredible opportunity to participate in Disney’s festive show, Let’s Sing’, as part of the prestigious Disney Performing Arts Onstage programme.’

A dedicated choir of 34 students, including seven exceptional children from Fermanagh, came together to showcase their talents as honorary Disney cast members.

Their highly anticipated performances alongside beloved Disney characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald and Daisy Duck, and Goofy captivated audiences.

The choir performed twice at the grand Videopolis Theatre, with a seating capacity of 1,000, to a sold-out crowd, leaving spectators spellbound with their dynamic performances.

The Just Stage It Academy choir delivered heart-warming renditions of festive classics such as ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’, ‘Christmas Wishes’, and ‘A Christmas Song’, filling the theatre with the joyous spirit of the holiday season.

disney choirmasters

In addition to their captivating performances, the students participated in an exclusive choral workshop led by Disney choirmasters.

This invaluable experience allowed the young performers to hone their skills and gain insights into the process of producing large-scale theatrical productions. The techniques and knowledge acquired during rehearsals will undoubtedly be assets for their future artistic endeavours.

Amy Barr, artistic director of Just Stage It Academy, expressed her pride in the students, saying, “It was an amazing experience for the young performers to perform in a professional show. Everyone worked incredibly hard, and they all excelled on stage.”

Following their successful performances, the group enjoyed the magic of Disneyland Paris with unlimited access to both the Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, along with a stay at Disney-themed accommodations.

As Just Stage It Academy returns to Enniskillen in the New Year, there is great excitement surrounding future projects designed to provide local children with more opportunities to showcase their talent and excel in the performing arts.

The Disneyland Paris experience has not only enriched the participants but also set the stage for an inspiring journey ahead.

Fermanagh performers included Cadhla Magee (Mount Lourdes Grammar School), Clara Reilly, Isabella Rasdale (Holy Trinity Primary School), Kayde Gormely (St. Michael’s College), Willow Thompson (Kesh Primary School), Eva and Neve McDonnell (St. Paul’s Primary School).School).