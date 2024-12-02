Fermanagh family remembers Francis with RNLI fundraiser

THE family of a Fermanagh fisherman, who sadly passed away in a kayaking accident during the summer, have been raising much-needed funds for the RNLI.

Francis Martin, who was in his 60s, went missing while kray fishing in this kayak off the Waterford coast at Dungarvan in August this year.

The father-of-two, who was from Enniskillen but living in Belfast, had been visiting the area. Having failed to return to shore, a search operation was launched involving the RNLI, the Irish Coast Guard, and the Irish Navy.

Jimmy Martin, Francis’ big brother, recently retired and turned 70, and made the decision to change his party into a fundraising event for the RNLI. He and his family raised a total of £1,100 for Carrybridge RNLI, with further funds raised for Helvick Head RNLI.

Lifeboat operations manager at Carrybridge, Stephen Scott, said the money raised would help them to continue their life-saving work.

“We sincerely sympathise with the Martin family on the loss of Francis,” said Mr Scott.

“The funds raised in Francis memory are vital to the continuing work of the Carrybridge RNLI on Lough Erne. It was a pleasure to have Jimmy visit us at the station and meet some of our crew and get a look at the equipment and facilities that fundraising like this provides to our volunteers.”

The son of Henry and Kathleen, Francis went to St Joseph’s College and Enniskillen Technical College, before joining the Civil Service in February 1980.

Initially he was based in Green Mount College and then attended The University of Jordanstown part time before moving to Belfast. His working life was mainly in the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) but for his last few years before retirement were with The Department of Infrastructure. Francis retired after 44 years in February of this year.

Renowned in the local Enniskillen fishing fraternity, as well as among his Civil Service friends, Francis was an enthusiastic and avid fisherman who loved Irelands’ lakes, rivers, wildlife and nature and travelled near and far pursuing his lifelong hobby.

