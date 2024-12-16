Fermanagh Camino will make every step count for charity

By Niamh McGovern

CANCER Connect NI is set to celebrate its 15th anniversary with the inaugural Fermanagh Camino, a unique three-day walking event spanning 35 miles of stunning local scenery.

Scheduled for April 6, 2025, the Camino offers walkers of all abilities a chance to explore Fermanagh’s natural beauty while supporting a vital cause.

Day one of the camino features a 13-mile trek along Lough Derg to Boa Island, followed by day two’s trail from Edgewater to Castle Archdale, showcasing lakeside landscapes, islands, and castles. The final day includes a ten-mile walk through Enniskillen’s historic streets.

Cancer Connect NI is a voluntary-led Fermanagh charity who provides information, guidance and practical support within a safe and confidential environment to individuals and their families who have been touched by cancer.

The voluntary-led charity, based on Forthill Road, Enniskillen, provides essential support and guidance to individuals and families affected by cancer.

Every step taken on the Fermanagh Camino will help Cancer Connect NI continue its mission of providing vital support services to those navigating life with cancer.

“All the money raised goes directly towards helping the people of Fermanagh and its environs,” said Phil McGrenaghan, Cancer Connect co-founder.

“The Fermanagh Camino is a unique and exciting fundraiser. It’s a perfect way to bring people together, walking with purpose to support those who need us most.”

He added, “This event is not just about the miles – it’s about hope, community, and making a real difference in people’s lives.”

The Fermanagh Camino has already received overwhelming support from sponsors, including Encirc, Future Renewables, Krazy Kabs, Nathan Carter, Enniskillen BID, McGovern Estate Agents, Tamlaght Auto Sales, and Lakeland Retail & Leisure Park.

“We have some of the biggest – and smallest – companies in the county supporting us,” continued Mr McGrenaghan.

“Their support means everything to us, and also to the people we support ourselves.”

Registration is now open, with an early bird discount available until December 31.

Visit fermanaghcamino.com for more details or follow the Fermanagh Camino on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007