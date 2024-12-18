Fermanagh band release Christmas single

‘Tully’ have built on their newfound fame by releasing their version of ‘Auld Lang Syne’.

LOCAL band Tully has wrapped up 2024 in style, releasing a brand-new single to celebrate what has been a magical and memorable year for the popular family group.

The family-based group – Maria Connolly, Sinead Connolly, Karen Connolly, and Danielle Cadden – has long been a staple at weddings and private functions. This year, however, they gained national recognition after teaming up with country music star Nathan Carter to record the single ‘Listen to the Radio’.

“I was aware of Tully for a number of years, and we did a charity gig at the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum for Willowbridge School,” Carter said. “I couldn’t get over how talented they are, and their voices and harmonies were brilliant. They need to be heard by a lot more people.”

Building on this success, Tully recently released their rendition of the Scottish classic ‘Auld Lang Syne’, which was a hit with their growing fanbase. The band has also recorded ‘Dying Day’ by Brandi Carlile and performed at numerous Christmas carol services across Fermanagh.

“They have been going for years, but life stepped in with them having kids and getting married,” Carter added. “Now they’re at the stage where they want to get going again.”

Due to overwhelming demand, Tully added extra shows this holiday season, capping off a year that saw their star rise on the national stage.

