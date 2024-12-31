Country music star Derek Ryan tunes up for success

Local country music star Derek Ryan unveils a special collaboration with popular folk duo Foster and Allen.

The Carlow native, who now lives in Enniskillen, has teamed up with the popular pair to record a new single, titled ‘The Good Ole Days’.

Irish music legends Foster & Allen mark a monumental milestone in 2025 – their 50th anniversary – with the release of their highly anticipated new collection, 50 AT 50. Available from February 28, this landmark album celebrates five decades of music and friendship with a handpicked selection of their most beloved hits, alongside 14 brand-new recordings, showcasing the duo’s enduring charm and relevance.

50 AT 50 invites fans on a journey through Foster & Allen’s illustrious career, revisiting classic favourites while embracing the future with fresh collaborations.

One of the highlights is the duet with Derek Ryan, who continues to make strides in his flourishing career. He recently released a new album, ‘Long Shot Love’, which has been well received by his fan base.

The 14-track album includes a particularly heartfelt song dedicated to his late mother, which has resonated with listeners across Ireland.

“I’ve written a song about my mammy, Sally, who passed away back in 2018,” Ryan explained.

“The song [‘The Flower’] is from the perspective of going back home after some time and someone’s gone. I feel anyone who has lost someone could relate to it.”

Looking ahead to 2025, the acclaimed singer-songwriter is preparing for a packed calendar, kicking off with two major concerts at the Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen on January 10 and 11.

Ryan has also confirmed plans to bring his popular music tour across the UK next year.

