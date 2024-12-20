‘Country music saved me’ says Derrylin musician Anthony

ANTHONY McBrien has spent nearly three decades wowing audiences, and his passion for music remains undiminished even as he navigates one of the most challenging periods of his life.

The 53-year-old Derrylin man has experienced it all on the local music scene – writing songs, forming his own band, supporting American stars like Randy Travis, and headlining shows across Ireland and Britain.

However, this year, Anthony faced significant struggles with his mental health and endured a lengthy spell in intensive care. Now, he’s back to good health and feeling rejuvenated.

“It’s good to be alive and back in good health,” Anthony said. “I’ve had my struggles, but nobody can get you out of them but yourself. Thank God I’m strong now. Music has always been a tonic for me. It has helped me so much, and I’ve never needed it more than now.”

Anthony’s musical journey began from modest origins. After leaving school, he worked at Timoney Tiles in Enniskillen, where his colleagues first noticed his talent.

“I was 19, singing in the van, and a colleague told me, ‘You need to get out there and sing!’” Anthony recalled.

“I only knew about ten songs at the time, but I loved every second of it. By the last song, I was thinking, ‘I wish this could be repeated,’” he said.

That night was pivotal for Anthony, as the band he performed with asked him to join them.

Anthony’s then career began to flourish. A former contestant on TG4’s Glór Tíre, he released two albums – ‘From Now On’ and ‘Someday’ – and spent years touring with his own band.

“Pio McCann from Highland Radio heard some music I’d recorded and suggested I put a band on the road. Stupidly, I did, and while it was a great learning experience, I didn’t make a penny in three-and-a-half years. It was the toughest time of my life financially,” he said.

Eventually, Anthony grew disillusioned with the pub scene.

“I got fed up. People are on their phones, not listening, or shouting for songs like Galway Girl when you’ve already sung them. My last pub gig was in Bundoran, and I decided that was it – music was over for me,” he said.

Second act

But Anthony’s music career wasn’t over. He joined the popular ‘The Legends of American Country’ roadshow, which reinvigorated his passion for performing.

Touring across Europe, the show allowed Anthony to work with some of his idols, including Randy Travis, Hal Ketchum, Gene Watson, and other country legends.

“Randy Travis was my hero. I listened to him morning, noon, and night,” Anthony said, “I got to support him on a short tour, and he even signed a guitar for me. That was a dream come true.”

