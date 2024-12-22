Adrian Dunbar stars in festive comedy

ENNISKILLEN actor Adrian Dunbar is spreading festive cheer this Christmas with his starring role in the brand-new comedy ‘A Sudden Case of Christmas’, which has been a hit with fans.

The 65-year-old, who gained fame for his role as Superintendent Ted Hastings in BBC One’s Line of Duty, is part of an all-star cast, including Danny DeVito, in the popular comedy.

The actor recently made headlines when he speculated that a new series of ‘Line of Duty’ could be returning.

“All the signals and everything are positive, but until the script hits the desk, you can’t be 100 per-cent sure,” Dunbar said. “We’re all hoping someone somewhere will make an announcement and say, ‘Yes, it’s happening.’ The day they announce it, it’s going to burn up the internet.”

Reflecting on his role in Line of Duty, he said, “To create an iconic character on British television within an iconic TV show was a huge ambition of mine. And to have done it is humbling and satisfying. It’s something that keeps you warm when you think about it.”

’A Sudden Case of Christmas Comedy’ will air on Sky Cinema Premiere at 8:50 am on Christmas Eve (Tuesday) and again at 5:15 am on Sunday, December 29.