Ulster Orchestra Quintet to perform in Enniskillen

Posted: 9:29 am November 4, 2024

The Ulster Orchestra Brass Quintet are coming to perform in Fermanagh.

Music in Fermanagh is thrilled to present The Ulster Orchestra Brass Quintet in concert on Tuesday 5 November, 2024.

Featuring leading musicians of Northern Ireland’s only professional symphony orchestra, this concert promises to deliver a rousing evening of brass music to audiences in Fermanagh. Aptly titled “Folk to Fanfare” the evening will feature works by John Williams, Peter Maxwell Davies, Edvard Grieg, Georges Bizet and many more!

Drawing on decades of collective experience, the quintet’s performance will resonate with Fermanagh’s rich brass band heritage. The concert will be held at the historic Saint Macartin’s Cathedral at 7:30 pm, where the venue’s acoustics will perfectly complement the evening’s celebration of brass!

Tickets priced at £20 (under 25s £5) are now available online via Ardhowen.com. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door on the evening (cash only).

