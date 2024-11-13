‘Tully’ impress at Fermanagh gigs

FERMANAGH band ‘Tully’ has said their recent gigs have been “nothing short of amazing” as they continue to build on their newfound fame following their collab with Nathan Carter.

The family band from the Knocks area of the county has been in huge demand recently, just weeks after they released a special collaboration with the Liverpudlian Country music star.

‘Tully’ recently took centre stage at the St Patrick’s Donagh GAA clubhouse where they sold out the venue, which also saw Enniskillen’s Sean Magee showcase his talents on the big stage.

The four-person group is pleased with the reaction and support they’ve received locally.

“Our last 2 gigs have been nothing short of amazing,” ‘Tully’ posted on Facebook recently.

“Standing on a stage and watching people sing, dance, laugh, cry and spend time together genuinely enjoying themselves makes all the hard work behind the scenes worthwhile.

“Looking forward to the next few weeks of gigs coming up. Watch our page for more information.”

‘Tully’ have been regular performers at weddings and private functions but their careers have soared after they teamed up with Carter for a new single titled ‘Listen to the Radio’.

They’ve recently built on that success by recording the song, ‘Dying Day’, to their fan’s delight.

“I was aware of Tully for a number of years, and we did a charity gig at the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum for Willowbridge School, and I booked Tully to sing at it,” Liverpudlian, Carter, said.

“I couldn’t get over how talented they are, and their voices and harmonies were brilliant. They need to be heard by a lot more people.

“They have been going for years-and-years, but life stepped in with them, having kids and getting married, but they’re now at the stage where they want to get going again.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition